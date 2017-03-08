Church, senior services to have free workshop for caregivers

Due West United Methodist Church and Cobb Senior Services have partnered together to bring Teepa Snow to Marietta for a free workshop for caregivers of those with dementia on March 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be in the church's Family Life Center, Building B, 3956 Due West Road in Marietta.

