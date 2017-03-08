Church, senior services to have free ...

Church, senior services to have free workshop for caregivers

13 hrs ago

Due West United Methodist Church and Cobb Senior Services have partnered together to bring Teepa Snow to Marietta for a free workshop for caregivers of those with dementia on March 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be in the church's Family Life Center, Building B, 3956 Due West Road in Marietta.

