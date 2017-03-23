Cessna plane crashes near a home in A...

Cessna plane crashes near a home in Atlanta suburb

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Love Actually - the happily ever after: Colin Firth has three kids with Portuguese wife, Liam Neeson's son is engaged to childhood sweetheart and Andrew Lincoln is married to Kate Moss in short film made for charity 'There was a boom': Pilot dead after Cessna crash lands next to a suburban Atlanta home and explodes into a fireball A small plane has crashed into a subdivision in the northern Atlanta suburbs Friday night, killing the pilot and setting a house ablaze, authorities said. FAA spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said a Cessna Citation I crashed on Vistawood Drive in Marietta, Georgia, about three miles northeast of Cobb County International Airport, around 7.20pm Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Mickie 20,928
Creflo 5 hr Nope 2
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... 8 hr Kim Jo 14
Ardith I love you 10 hr Twisted sistah 5
ANOTHER FAKE HATE CRIME HOAX, again. 17 hr Trippin White Boy 4
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 18 hr anonymous 609
Did WGCL-TV (CBS 46) force Ben Swann to shut do... 21 hr Doravillian 6
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,497 • Total comments across all topics: 279,802,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC