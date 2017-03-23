Cessna plane crashes near a home in Atlanta suburb
Love Actually - the happily ever after: Colin Firth has three kids with Portuguese wife, Liam Neeson's son is engaged to childhood sweetheart and Andrew Lincoln is married to Kate Moss in short film made for charity 'There was a boom': Pilot dead after Cessna crash lands next to a suburban Atlanta home and explodes into a fireball A small plane has crashed into a subdivision in the northern Atlanta suburbs Friday night, killing the pilot and setting a house ablaze, authorities said. FAA spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said a Cessna Citation I crashed on Vistawood Drive in Marietta, Georgia, about three miles northeast of Cobb County International Airport, around 7.20pm Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Mickie
|20,928
|Creflo
|5 hr
|Nope
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|8 hr
|Kim Jo
|14
|Ardith I love you
|10 hr
|Twisted sistah
|5
|ANOTHER FAKE HATE CRIME HOAX, again.
|17 hr
|Trippin White Boy
|4
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|anonymous
|609
|Did WGCL-TV (CBS 46) force Ben Swann to shut do...
|21 hr
|Doravillian
|6
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC