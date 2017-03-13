Big Chicken Chorus readies to - Spring Into Harmony' in April
The Big Chicken Chorus will be presenting 'Spring Into Harmony' at the Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Ave. in Marietta on the campus of Marietta High School on Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m. 'Early Bird' ticket prices will be available until April 1. The Big Chicken Chorus will be presenting "Spring Into Harmony" at the Marietta ... (more)
