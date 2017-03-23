Atlanta Wal-Mart associates to share $6.3M in cash bonsues
Wal-Mart on March 14 announced that more than 850,000 Walmart associates in the United States will receive a share of more than $157 million in cash bonuses based on their stores' performance in the fourth quarter.
