ArtsBridge announces Student Ensemble...

ArtsBridge announces Student Ensemble and S.T.A.R. Council for 9th Shuler Hensley Awards

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Marietta-native and Tony Award-winner Shuler Hensley performs a number from the musical 'Hairspray' with the Shuler Student Ensemble during the opening number of the 2015 awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angry with Home Depot Tricking with Floor Tile 28 min Davis 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 56 min WPWW 20,910
Why does Atlanta lack decent black men? (Apr '10) 1 hr Fernando 247
Corinthians 15 1 hr Charolette 4
News Man claims he was brutally beaten by APD officer 2 hr Michelle 13
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 2 hr Michelle 67
Women's Rights? 3 hr Trump is the man 2
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Cobb County was issued at March 15 at 9:28PM EDT

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. China
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,705 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC