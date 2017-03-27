Arrive Alive Tour at Jim Miller Park ...

Arrive Alive Tour at Jim Miller Park on Friday

UNITE's Arrive Alive Tour will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Equestrian Center of Jim Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW in Marietta.

