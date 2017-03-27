Around Town: Remembering Ms. Porter, ...

Around Town: Remembering Ms. Porter, - a very proper lady'

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: MDJonline.com

EVERY INCH A LADY. That's how Felecca Taylor, who grew up across the street from the Montgomery Street Recreation Center, described the woman who ran the center in the days before integration, Elizabeth Porter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gerald Jones Honda Cheating knew car buyers and... 1 hr Yeahitstrue 2
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 3 hr Rob Perryman 32
Andy Lee: BOB RICHARDS - A Jerk! Job Discrimina... 3 hr Yeah you are gay 13
Doraville To Lose Federal Funds 5 hr Doravillian 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr tellinitlikeitis 20,935
Missing Black Women 6 hr Detective Black R... 4
Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet: Mistreatment of n... 8 hr Veal Brauth 7
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,657 • Total comments across all topics: 279,882,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC