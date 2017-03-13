Around Town: Cobb Republicans split o...

Around Town: Cobb Republicans split on school choice

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

From left are Tim and Janet Lewis, Nicole Diaz, Roderick Martin and Rev. Joe Brice during a 'Blessing of the Bikes' event at First Presbyterian Church of Marietta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping Naked (Apr '16) 28 min tom 18
Why Pittsburgh is better than Atlanta (Jun '16) 2 hr Darren 39
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr WPWW 20,896
Angry with Home Depot Tricking with Floor Tile 4 hr ThomasA 6
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... 5 hr Injustice in NJ 1
News Atlanta's Streetcar Investment Is Not Paying Off 7 hr The Virulent Axe 16
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) 7 hr Ghanji 33
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,533,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC