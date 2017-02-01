Warrant: Man arrested for allegedly s...

Warrant: Man arrested for allegedly selling cocaine at KSU party spot

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

A Kennesaw man is in jail after allegedly attempting to sell cocaine at the Owlz Pub near Kennesaw State University, according to an arrest warrant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr Frank 663
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr white girls 20,804
Money equal power and preveledge 9 hr Sad MF 1
When hey going to boad up the dome 18 hr Tolerman 1
Georgia Highway Patrol - Nighthawks 20 hr Party hard 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14) 23 hr Liyah Sheats 34
News GDOT Commissioner talks toll roads coming to Ga... Wed Trump is the man 1
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC