Warrant: Man arrested for allegedly selling cocaine at KSU party spot
A Kennesaw man is in jail after allegedly attempting to sell cocaine at the Owlz Pub near Kennesaw State University, according to an arrest warrant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|1 hr
|Frank
|663
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|Money equal power and preveledge
|9 hr
|Sad MF
|1
|When hey going to boad up the dome
|18 hr
|Tolerman
|1
|Georgia Highway Patrol - Nighthawks
|20 hr
|Party hard
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14)
|23 hr
|Liyah Sheats
|34
|GDOT Commissioner talks toll roads coming to Ga...
|Wed
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC