Walker School's Latin Club celebrates Valentine's Day with carnation sale
There are 1 comment on the MDJonline.com story from Yesterday, titled Walker School's Latin Club celebrates Valentine's Day with carnation sale.
Sodalitas, the Latin Club at The Walker School, had its annual Valentine's Day carnation sale this month.
#1 7 hrs ago
They cant have auto shop classes, but they force boys to sell flowers for latin class?!@?!? No wonder everybody doesnt know what bathroom to use!!!
