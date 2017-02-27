Valuation Management Group renews end...

Valuation Management Group renews endorsement with The Georgia Bankers Association

Valuation Management Group, a national appraisal management services company at 1640 Powers Ferry Road in Marietta, announced its renewal as a Georgia Bankers Association Strategic Partner and its preferred provider of residential and commercial appraisal management services.

