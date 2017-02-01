Tyriq Hardimon Signs With Wake Forest
Tyriq Hardimon, a 6'0" 190 lbs defensive back out of Lassiter High School in Marietta, Georgia, has officially signed with Wake Forest. He's one of three DBs in this recruiting class for the Deacs who fit Clawson's preference for height in the secondary.
