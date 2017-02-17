Toddler succumbs: Father's charges up...

Toddler succumbs: Father's charges upgraded to felony murder

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MDJonline.com

Shomari Holmes Jr. died Thursday afternoon. The 21-month-old's parents are being accused with child abuse, and his father, Shomari Holmes, is facing a felony murder charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ben Swann (Oct '15) 8 min Tooray 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 42 min Louise 20,839
all races of people are beautiful 53 min ThomasA 2
Why White Guys Like Asian Girls (May '12) 1 hr David A 434
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 1 hr Denise 307
News Southern storyteller says a oeDona t Give Upa 1 hr General Zod 2
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 9 hr ThomasA 1,144
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,981,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC