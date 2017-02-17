The Miskin Team partners with Cobb, C...

The Miskin Team partners with Cobb, Cherokee businesses to feed the hungry

The Miskin Team real estate group announced that it has partnered with several Cobb and Cherokee County businesses to provide MUST Ministries' food pantry with food and supplies now through March 31. The goal is to collect food and resources at a number of locations that can be provided to the MUST food pantry and then be distributed to the ... (more)

