The Miskin Team partners with Cobb, Cherokee businesses to feed the hungry
The Miskin Team real estate group announced that it has partnered with several Cobb and Cherokee County businesses to provide MUST Ministries' food pantry with food and supplies now through March 31. The goal is to collect food and resources at a number of locations that can be provided to the MUST food pantry and then be distributed to the ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|2 hr
|Lupe
|45
|Sex with a family member (May '16)
|2 hr
|Lupe
|12
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|2 hr
|Lavey
|1,134
|Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|Lupita
|301
|Ben Swann (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|Local
|8
|Southern storyteller says a oeDona t Give Upa
|11 hr
|Joe Shatzberg
|1
|Who is Sally Yates?
|11 hr
|Castrated liberal
|41
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC