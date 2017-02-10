STEM program at Cobb's Park Street El...

STEM program at Cobb's Park Street Elementary increases student excitement, achievement

Park Street Elementary School is enjoying its new sensory garden. The garden includes compost bins and other projects students where students can apply what they learn in the classroom to real-life application.

