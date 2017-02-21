State house OKs ban on funds to 'sanc...

State house OKs ban on funds to 'sanctuary' campuses

Private colleges that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities would lose state funding for scholarships and research under a bill approved by the Georgia House on Wednesday.

