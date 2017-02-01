Solon Page III signs with Tennessee

Solon Page III signs with Tennessee

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

"Solon Page III is a very athletic guy and kind of fits the mold of what Tennessee has been doing with the linebacker position since Butch Jones showed up," said Inside Tennessee's Danny Parker. Page verbally committed to Tennessee in April and since then Parker said he has stayed true to his commitment to Tennessee.

