Solon Page III signs with Tennessee
"Solon Page III is a very athletic guy and kind of fits the mold of what Tennessee has been doing with the linebacker position since Butch Jones showed up," said Inside Tennessee's Danny Parker. Page verbally committed to Tennessee in April and since then Parker said he has stayed true to his commitment to Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote to name Zoo Atlanta's baby gorilla
|41 min
|Esaugh
|4
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|1 hr
|Latter Day Taints
|628
|Georgia Highway Patrol - Nighthawks
|1 hr
|Party hard
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|melvin perez
|20,802
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14)
|4 hr
|Liyah Sheats
|34
|GDOT Commissioner talks toll roads coming to Ga...
|5 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Who is Sally Yates?
|5 hr
|Trump is the man
|7
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC