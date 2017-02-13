School district sizes factor into per...

School district sizes factor into per-pupil spending

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: MDJonline.com

Over the past three school years, the Cobb School District has spent less per student than the state average while Marietta City Schools has spent more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr Gomez 1,155
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 1 hr Herdez 296
trump will tear usa apart 1 hr Yolwrma 6
The TRUE DISGUSTING DIRT on MLK JR. (Aug '10) 1 hr ThomasA 50
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Lauren 20,826
News 19-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Woman Ever Eligibl... 3 hr Trump is the man 1
News Fired Georgia officer says she wasn't aware Con... (Jul '16) 6 hr Michael Weaver 7
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,488 • Total comments across all topics: 278,838,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC