Rep. Bert Reeves to carry Marietta te...

Rep. Bert Reeves to carry Marietta term limit bill

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MDJonline.com

State Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, has proposed a bill that would limit the time the city's mayor and council members could remain in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 2 min Frogface Kate 1,107
Accountant Busted 1 hr True 6
Help! Need Advice. 9 hr Tolerman 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr see the light 20,818
removal of silicone from body (Mar '14) 23 hr Kcolins 430
bye bye falcons Fri Pats 5
Harold James Botts Jr (Apr '15) Thu Anonymouskarma 2
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,811 • Total comments across all topics: 278,759,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC