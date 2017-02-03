Old Southern Polytechnic canoe broken

Old Southern Polytechnic canoe broken

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

A canoe marked with "Southern Polytechnic State University" was broken earlier this month raising some eyebrows for possible vandalism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Accountant Busted 19 min soundmind 4
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 28 min Bolt Thrower 774
News Who is Sally Yates? 1 hr Zealot 16
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 2 hr TolermaN 280
Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11) 3 hr Jack 40
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 9 hr Dee 584
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Game on 20,807
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,530,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC