Notre Dame Football Recruiting: 4-Star Cornerback, Derrik Allen Is Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are on a recruiting roll right now. Just hours after the Irish received the commitment from 4- star defensive back, Kalon Gervin , they got more good news when Derrik Allen, another 4- star defensive back, committed to Notre Dame.

