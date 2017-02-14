Notre Dame Football Recruiting: 4-Star Cornerback, Derrik Allen Is Irish
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are on a recruiting roll right now. Just hours after the Irish received the commitment from 4- star defensive back, Kalon Gervin , they got more good news when Derrik Allen, another 4- star defensive back, committed to Notre Dame.
