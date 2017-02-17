Netflix movie shoots scenes in downtown Marietta
According to IMDB.com , "Come Sunday" will be based on an episode of the public radio series "This American Life," and will tell the story of Carlton Pearson, an evangelical preacher who became an outcast after preaching that there is no Hell.
