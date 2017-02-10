Musical drama visits three decades of...

Musical drama visits three decades of American culture

Nat George, the playwright of "A Change Gon' Come: The Sam Cooke Story," will transport theatergoers through three decades of American culture on Feb. 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Earl Smith Strand Theatre in the Marietta Square.

