Military Support Center in Marietta could receive support in 2018 budget
The Military Family Support Center at 1901 Terrell Mill Road in Marietta, at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Terrell Mill Road, is open to National Guard and Reserve members, retired veterans and active duty personnel, as well as their families who have been granted commissary privileges.
