Military Salute

Military Salute

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Jared Turnage of Kennesaw and Steven Buffington of Marietta were among the students honored by The Citadel with Gold Stars for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2016-2017 academic year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What are the worst parts of Atlanta to avoid (l... (Feb '09) 4 min Right Wing 144
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 7 min Right Wing 930
HIP HIP HOORAY YIPPY YI YAY! The PATRIOTS WON!... 1 hr Right Wing 7
News Who is Sally Yates? 4 hr Castrated liberal 22
Uber in Atlanta..Are you an uberX driver? Is it... (Nov '13) 6 hr Adam 91
Trump's Wall Plans Leaked 13 hr Jones 11
News Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain Jan 30 Johnston 1
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,596 • Total comments across all topics: 278,605,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC