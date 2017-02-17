MBA to have luncheon on Feb. 27 with District Attorney
The Marietta Business Association will have its next luncheon on Feb. 27 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel Atlanta NW, 1775 Parkway Place SE in Marietta.
