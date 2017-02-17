MBA to have luncheon on Feb. 27 with ...

MBA to have luncheon on Feb. 27 with District Attorney

The Marietta Business Association will have its next luncheon on Feb. 27 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel Atlanta NW, 1775 Parkway Place SE in Marietta.

