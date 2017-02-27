Marshalls opening new store in Marietta on March 2
Marshalls, one of the nation's largest off-price retailers with more than 1,000 stores currently operating in 48 states and Puerto Rico, will be relocating to 3805 Dallas Highway SW in Marietta from 3999 Austell Road in Austell.
