Marietta police to hold 2 public safe...

Marietta police to hold 2 public safety workshops next month

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MDJonline.com

The Marietta Police Department is set to host two community workshops focusing on active shooter situations and firearm usage safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 min berklee 1,067
bye bye falcons 34 min KYLE 4
Trump's Wall Plans Leaked 1 hr okiady 30
Review: Trendy Fun Party (Mar '14) 1 hr AmyCollins 3
Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12) 3 hr whitewomen4you 577
I just moved to Atlanta and took a cruise throu... (Jun '12) 4 hr Not entitled 32
Help! Need Advice. 5 hr Toleeman 2
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,578 • Total comments across all topics: 278,716,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC