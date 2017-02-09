Marietta police to hold 2 public safety workshops next month
The Marietta Police Department is set to host two community workshops focusing on active shooter situations and firearm usage safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|1 min
|berklee
|1,067
|bye bye falcons
|34 min
|KYLE
|4
|Trump's Wall Plans Leaked
|1 hr
|okiady
|30
|Review: Trendy Fun Party (Mar '14)
|1 hr
|AmyCollins
|3
|Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12)
|3 hr
|whitewomen4you
|577
|I just moved to Atlanta and took a cruise throu... (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|Not entitled
|32
|Help! Need Advice.
|5 hr
|Toleeman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC