Marietta police say grocery store housed gambling ring
Marietta police went into a grocery store on Franklin Gateway and left with $250,000 in cash, a large tote bag full of gold jewelry, eight computers, one cellphone and five high-end vehicles, according to a news release from the department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Columbia County deputy Bobby Atma: CORRU...
|3 hr
|Yeah whatever
|5
|Will Atlanta Mayor MOHAMMED kasim REED go to ja...
|3 hr
|Mark
|6
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|3 hr
|julia
|1,064
|cnn---crybaby news network
|4 hr
|believer
|1
|trump will tear usa apart
|6 hr
|Kane
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|guess what
|20,829
|Big Bo that works for Dekalb County sanitation
|11 hr
|Cracker luvs pecker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC