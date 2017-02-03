Marietta Museum of History offering free admission on Super Bowl Sunday
On Feb. 5, the Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will be open for free from noon to 4 p.m. As a part of the Georgia History Festival, Super Museum Sunday is a statewide program involving over 70 cultural institutions across the state.
