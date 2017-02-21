Man sought on drug trafficking charge...

Man sought on drug trafficking charges; one arrest made

Marietta police have arrested a man on drug trafficking charges and are on the lookout for another man on similar charges following an incident Thursday afternoon that saw two officers nearly hit by a fleeing vehicle.

