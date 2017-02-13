Lockheed Martin delivers 200th F-35 center wing assembly from Marietta facility
The 200th F-35 Center Wing Assembly built in the Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta, Ga., was delivered to the Fort Worth, Texas, F-35 production line in January, marking a major milestone. The CWA is a major structural component and represents approximately one quarter of the aircraft's fuselage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The TRUE DISGUSTING DIRT on MLK JR. (Aug '10)
|27 min
|pitbull
|47
|trump will tear usa apart
|31 min
|Truth
|4
|19-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Woman Ever Eligibl...
|36 min
|Trump is the man
|1
|Fired Georgia officer says she wasn't aware Con... (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|Michael Weaver
|7
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|aliceinwonderland
|590
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|7 hr
|factsdontmatteran...
|1,152
|Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12)
|7 hr
|George
|295
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC