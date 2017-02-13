Lockheed Martin delivers 200th F-35 c...

Lockheed Martin delivers 200th F-35 center wing assembly from Marietta facility

The 200th F-35 Center Wing Assembly built in the Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta, Ga., was delivered to the Fort Worth, Texas, F-35 production line in January, marking a major milestone. The CWA is a major structural component and represents approximately one quarter of the aircraft's fuselage.

