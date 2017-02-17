KSU works to increase number of women in STEM fields
Dr. Roneisha Worthy, a civil engineering professor at Kennesaw State University, helps South Paulding High School junior Kimberlee Rosemond put on a lab coat during KSU's Scientista recruiting event Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Not My President' protests planned in Atlanta
|24 min
|Trump said so
|6
|Norma McCorvey dead at 69; anonymous 'Jane Roe'...
|52 min
|ThomasA
|2
|Who is Sally Yates?
|3 hr
|spud
|43
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|mexico
|20,850
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|6 hr
|swampmudd
|1,315
|Bethany Place (Oct '12)
|6 hr
|FromWhatIHeard
|427
|Hardees prepares for new overtime law starting ...
|8 hr
|Uhira
|7
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC