KSU works to increase number of women...

KSU works to increase number of women in STEM fields

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Dr. Roneisha Worthy, a civil engineering professor at Kennesaw State University, helps South Paulding High School junior Kimberlee Rosemond put on a lab coat during KSU's Scientista recruiting event Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Not My President' protests planned in Atlanta 24 min Trump said so 6
News Norma McCorvey dead at 69; anonymous 'Jane Roe'... 52 min ThomasA 2
News Who is Sally Yates? 3 hr spud 43
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr mexico 20,850
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 6 hr swampmudd 1,315
Bethany Place (Oct '12) 6 hr FromWhatIHeard 427
Hardees prepares for new overtime law starting ... 8 hr Uhira 7
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,009 • Total comments across all topics: 279,037,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC