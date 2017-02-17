KSU burns dorm room to teach students...

KSU burns dorm room to teach students a lesson

With Marietta Fire Lt. Donny Reed and firefighter Bobby Anderson on a charged fire house, Kennesaw State Univeristy Fire Life Safety Manager Matt Shannon explains how quickley a dorm room can go up in flames on the campus green at the Marietta Campus on Wednesday.

