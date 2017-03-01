Keeping kids safe from gangs
"Some of them will be doing drugs or they'll be selling drugs, or this and that with guns," said Dasani Nicholson, a sophomore at Marietta High School. In response, Cobb County Schools recently created a gang recognition and intervention team to decrease gang presence and activity on campuses.
