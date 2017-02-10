Justin Ross Harris' wife defends him after he killed son

'He is not guilty of murder': Hot car kid killer Justin Ross Harris' wife DEFENDS him in first interview and explains why she hugged him and asked if he 'said too much' in police interrogation video hours after their toddler son's death Leanna Taylor is speaking out for the first time since her ex-husband Justin Ross Harris was convicted of murder for the death of their son and given life in prison She said that her husband was not guilty of murder and that her 22-month-old son Cooper's death is something that could happen to any parent Cooper baked to death on June 18, 2014 after Harris left the 22-month-old in a hot car for seven hours, with temperatures inside approaching 120 degrees She also said she was 'numb' after the death to explain why she did not cry and greeted Harris with a hug at the police station hours after losing her son Taylor, who divorced Harris last March while he ... (more)

