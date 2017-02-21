Jury OKs spying via GPS; PI firm wins...

Jury OKs spying via GPS; PI firm wins case

A Cobb County Superior Court jury decided after a two-day trial to rule in favor of a Marietta private investigation firm that was sued for placing a GPS device on a woman's car to track her movements.

