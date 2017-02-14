Johnny Walker Realty names award winner

Johnny Walker Realty names award winner

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: MDJonline.com

Johnny Walker Realty announced that its Community Service Award for 2016 was given to Mikel Vann for her involvement in local charities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racist Columbia County deputy Bobby Atma: CORRU... 3 hr Yeah whatever 5
Will Atlanta Mayor MOHAMMED kasim REED go to ja... 3 hr Mark 6
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 3 hr julia 1,064
cnn---crybaby news network 4 hr believer 1
trump will tear usa apart 6 hr Kane 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr guess what 20,829
Big Bo that works for Dekalb County sanitation 11 hr Cracker luvs pecker 2
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,268 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC