IgniteHQ announces new executive director
IgniteHQ, a business incubator and accelerator in partnership with Kennesaw State University and in collaboration with the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, announced Mark Hubbard has been named its new executive director effective as of Feb. 6. The selection was made after a regional search conducted by a committee assembled by the IgniteHQ Board.
