Grand opening celebration for Marietta dance studio
There will be a grand opening celebration on March 1 at 3 p.m. for Mechelle Flowers' new Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Marietta, 2727 Canton Road, Suite 520 in Marietta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|55 min
|What ever
|1,351
|Dictator Trump wants to censor free speech
|1 hr
|carlchilders
|17
|removal of silicone from body (Mar '14)
|3 hr
|Knock on wood
|430
|Norma McCorvey dead at 69; anonymous 'Jane Roe'...
|8 hr
|Solli
|4
|'Not My President' protests planned in Atlanta
|8 hr
|Chalrae
|11
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Kennesaw
|13 hr
|Diane
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|mexico
|20,851
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC