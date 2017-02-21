Grand opening celebration for Mariett...

Grand opening celebration for Marietta dance studio

There will be a grand opening celebration on March 1 at 3 p.m. for Mechelle Flowers' new Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Marietta, 2727 Canton Road, Suite 520 in Marietta.

