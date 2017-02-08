Georgia Symphony Orchestra ensembles join together to celebrate American classical music
America, Vol. 1: A Celebration of American Music will blend the instruments of the GSO and the voices of the GSO Chamber Chorus for the first concert in a new series exploring the rich tapestry that encompasses American classical music.
