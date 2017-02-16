GA Ladder Truck Hit by Stray Bullet
A Cobb County ladder truck was struck by a bullet Tuesday afternoon while the crew was returning from a call. Truck 19, a mid-mount platform apparatus, was on Delk Road in Marietta when stray gun fire hit the cab.
