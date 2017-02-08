Four arrested in connection with Polaris ATV burglary
A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with a break-in at the Polaris ATV store in Cumming early Wednesday morning. Deputies arrested three of the four suspects 24-year-old Brian Cooper, 19-year-old Demarco McPherson and 22-year-old-Quanea Lewis mid-morning Wednesday and later arrested the fourth suspect, Demetrius Marchman, 27, in Marietta mid-afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I just moved to Atlanta and took a cruise throu... (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|30
|The TRUE DISGUSTING DIRT on MLK JR. (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|35
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Who is Sally Yates?
|5 hr
|spud
|28
|Will Atlanta Mayor MOHAMMED kasim REED go to ja...
|5 hr
|worried to fart
|5
|Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12)
|7 hr
|Dr Oz
|291
|What are the worst parts of Atlanta to avoid (l... (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|Sancho
|146
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC