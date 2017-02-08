Four arrested in connection with Pola...

Four arrested in connection with Polaris ATV burglary

Read more: Forsyth County News

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with a break-in at the Polaris ATV store in Cumming early Wednesday morning. Deputies arrested three of the four suspects 24-year-old Brian Cooper, 19-year-old Demarco McPherson and 22-year-old-Quanea Lewis mid-morning Wednesday and later arrested the fourth suspect, Demetrius Marchman, 27, in Marietta mid-afternoon.

