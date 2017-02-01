First F-22 Raptor delivered from Lockheed Martin speedline

Lockheed Martin completed the first F-22 Raptor at the company's Inlet Coating Repair Speedline facility and delivered the aircraft back to the U.S. Air Force ahead of schedule. The U.S. Air Force contracted Lockheed Martin to establish the Speedline in Marietta, Georgia, in August 2016 and the first F-22 arrived there in early November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.