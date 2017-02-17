EDITORIAL: Time for term limits on Ma...

EDITORIAL: Time for term limits on Marietta council

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Harry Truman believed "term limits would cure both senility and seniority - both terrible legislative diseases," while Winston Churchill thought "after a time, civil servants tend to become no longer servants and no longer civil."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 7 min Battle Tested 1,219
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 1 hr DLS 597
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr mexico 20,845
Why White Guys Like Asian Girls (May '12) 4 hr Nancy 435
Ben Swann (Oct '15) 4 hr Calisha 11
News Southern storyteller says a oeDona t Give Upa 7 hr General Zod 4
Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E... 13 hr Renaldo 21
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,995,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC