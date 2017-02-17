Credit Union of Georgia names president, CEO
Credit Union of Georgia announced that its Board of Directors has named Jerry Ragan as its new president and CEO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|2 min
|Julia
|1,156
|Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E...
|5 hr
|Renaldo
|21
|Southern storyteller says a oeDona t Give Upa
|6 hr
|Tooray
|3
|Ben Swann (Oct '15)
|6 hr
|Tooray
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Louise
|20,839
|all races of people are beautiful
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Why White Guys Like Asian Girls (May '12)
|7 hr
|David A
|434
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC