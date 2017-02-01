Country music star Travis Tritt coming to Colorado Springs

Travis Tritt will bring his unique brand of country music to the Pikes Peak Center on April 26. Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 3. The Marietta, Georgia native built his Southern rock-influenced brand on hits "Country Club," "I'm Gonna Be Somebody," and "Help Me Hold On," from his debut 1990 album "Country Club." These songs quickly found their way up the country charts.

