Cobb County man gets 30 years in pris...

Cobb County man gets 30 years in prison for fatal shooting

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump will tear usa apart 3 min dont trust trump 1
News Fired Georgia officer says she wasn't aware Con... (Jul '16) 4 min Michael Weaver 7
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 18 min aliceinwonderland 590
The TRUE DISGUSTING DIRT on MLK JR. (Aug '10) 1 hr pitbull 45
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 4 hr factsdontmatteran... 1,152
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 4 hr George 295
News Who is Sally Yates? 9 hr Fit2Serve 34
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,829,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC