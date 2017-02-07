Canton man still missing after Lake A...

Canton man still missing after Lake Allatoona boat collision

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Boats on Lake Allatoona look for two men who went missing after two boats collided on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 4 min WelbyMD 1,036
How can you be up 28 to 3 and loose the super ole 4 hr Tolerman 6
Trump's Wall Plans Leaked 4 hr Castrated liberal 19
Falcons Change Name to Atlanta Chokers 5 hr No Surprise Here 1
(The Longest Jog in World History)!!! 5 hr Aiken Times 3
ATL, what happened in the Super Bowl? Your cit... 6 hr DonaldJTrumpfan 1
Awwww deleted again.. 7 hr Seriously 2
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,356 • Total comments across all topics: 278,649,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC