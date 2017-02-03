Big Chicken Chorus delivers special serenades for sweethearts
The Sunday Serenade Quartet is pictured with a Singing Valentine recipient at the Wellstar Paulding Hospital Gift Shop in Austell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Wall Plans Leaked
|1 hr
|Jones
|11
|HIP HIP HOORAY YIPPY YI YAY! The PATRIOTS WON!...
|2 hr
|Roger
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Knee Down ?
|2 hr
|Falcon Fan
|1
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|2 hr
|berklee
|920
|Riiiizzzeeee Up ATL. Rize up. LOL.
|2 hr
|Atlants loses again
|1
|Are ya still riding up? LOL.
|2 hr
|Atlants loses again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC